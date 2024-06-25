Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road closures and parking suspensions have been announced in part of Calderdale tomorrow while filming takes place.

The cast and crew for the new Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women will be in Hebden Bridge town centre from 6am until 4pm.

Residents and businesses have been sent a map – seen by the Courier – detailing where they will be and when.

The first filming location is the Shoulder of Mutton pub on Bridge Gate between 8am and 10.30am.

The crew will be in Hebden Bridge

St George’s Square car park will be closed from 6am until noon, and filming will take place between 10.30am and noon.

The crew will then move to Coin on Albert Street for filming between noon and 4pm.

And they will be on Carlton Street between noon and 2pm.

Six parking bays on Crown Street will be suspended between 7am and noon, Carlton Street will be closed all day, six parking bays on Cheetham Street will be suspended all day and there will be stop/go traffic measures on Crown Street between 10.30am and noon.

As reported by the Courier last week, production crews arrived in the area on Friday, with facilities trailers parked at Mytholmroyd Community Centre until July 2 and between July 4 and July 7.

Riot Women is set in Hebden Bridge and centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier back in April, Sally said: "They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time.