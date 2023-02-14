Films being screened at Halifax's Square Chapel from Friday February 17 to Thursday February 23

Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) and Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) in The Fabelmans, co-written, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg.

The programme:

Holy Spider (18): Friday February 17 at 2.25pm; Saturday February 18 at 4.35pm and 9.10pm; Sunday February 19 at 6.55pm; Monday February 20 at 8.45pm; Wednesday February 22 at 4.35pm and 9.05pm and Thursday February 23 at 6.55pmDirector Ali Abbasi. 2022. 118 mins.Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Arash Ashtiani

After multiple women are murdered in the Iranian city of Mashad, Rahimi a tenacious journalist is determined to uncover the so-called ‘spider killer’, who claims to be carrying out God’s wishes by targeting sex workers.

Fighting against the city’s patriarchal institutions, Rahimi takes the investigation into her own hands, and is drawn deeper and deeper into the serial killer’s web in her pursuit of justice.

Saint Omer (12A): Friday February 17 at noon; Saturday February 18 at 6.50pm; Sunday February 19 at 4.35pm; Tuesday February 21 at 8.45pm; Wednesday February 22 at 6.46pm and Thursday February 23 at 4.35pm and 9.10pm

Dir. Alice Diop. France 2022. 123 mins. In French with English subtitles.Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville.

Alice Diop’s courtroom drama follows novelist Rama, who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. As the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama’s convictions and call into question our own judgement.

The Fabelmans (12A): Saturday February 18 at noon; Sunday February 19 at noon; Tuesday February 21 at 5.55pm; Wednesday February 22 at noon and Thursday February 23 at 1.4pmDir. Steven Spielberg. United States, India, 2022. 151 mins.Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen

The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg’s cinematic memoir, presenting a young Sammy Fabelman, whose passion for film is ignited at an early age.

Against a backdrop of turbulent family dynamics, Sammy’s obsession steers him through the trials and tribulations of childhood through to adolescence.

EO (15): Saturday February 18 at 2.50pm; Sunday February 19 at noon; Monday February 20 at 7pm; Tuesday February 21 at 4.10pm; Wednesday February 22 at 2.50pm and Thursday February 23 at noon.Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski. Poland, Italy, 2022. 88 mins.Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz.

EO follows a humble donkey as he meanders through Poland and Italy on an expansive journey encountering the best and worst of humanity, in a circus, an animal sanctuary, among football hooligans, gangs, and beyond.