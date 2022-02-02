First look at Gentleman Jack season 2 as BBC series on Halifax diarist is set to return

Behind the scenes of Suranne Jones as Anne Lister.

Gentleman Jack is a Lookout Point production for BBC One, co-produced with HBO.

Suranne Jones returns as Halifax diarist Anne Lister, pictured in the brand-new images alongside Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister’s now wife, Ann Walker.

Gemma Whelan (Marian Lister) and Lydia Leonard (Mariana Lawton) also appear in the new selection, while Joanna Scanlan – who joins Gentleman Jack as guest cast for series two – can be seen as Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe for the first time.

Filming for the series took place in and around Calderdale last year, with cast and crew returning to Shibden Hall, Anne's ancestral home.

A synopsis for the series reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Series two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.

Also returning to Shibden Hall for Gentleman Jack series two are Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. They are joined by many returning cast including Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), and George Costigan (James Holt).

Gentleman Jack will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Spring.

1 . Gentleman Jack Suranne Jones as Anne Lister Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks Photo Sales

2 . Gentleman Jack Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks Photo Sales

3 . Gentleman Jack Behind the scenes of Suranne Jones as Anne Lister. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor Photo Sales

4 . Gentleman Jack Joanna Scanlon as Tib. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor Photo Sales