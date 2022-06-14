Lydia Presley featured in Five Dates A Week, a five-part dating show on Channel 4 which producers say fast-tracks the “getting to know you” phase of the relationship.

The spin off series from the makers of Five Guys A Week features hopeful romantics of all genders and sexual orientations, who open up their affections to five live-in suitors – all at the same time.

Lydia, from Halifax, featured on the fifth episode of the programme which is available to watch now on All 4.

Lydia. Picture: Channel 4

"I was asked to join the show after been approached in the Trafford Centre," Lydia said. "They pitched the show as a dating show and once I told them I was gay they said they were doing a lesbian episode and they thought I’d be great for it.

"I spoke to the producers over Zoom many times due to covid and being unable to travel down to London and after talking to them I knew I wanted to be involved and wanted to stand for equality and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community on television and especially a dating show."

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Account manager Lucy is looking to fall in love with another woman, and welcomes five potential suitors to join her in Cupid Cottage and compete for her affections. Checking into the cottage are sporty jujitsu enthusiast Antonia, retail stylist Holly, medical equipment assembler Phoebe, warehouse operator and DJ Sky, and teacher Lydia."

Speaking of the experience Lydia said: "The experience was full on and intense as many dating shows are, I found having to deal with all the emotions and over such a short space of time was overwhelming at times but I had a lot of fun and met some great people."