Whether you’re after something fun to watch with the kids, or you want to be so spooked you have to sleep with the lights on for a week, get ready for the most terrific and terrifying time of year, with a selection of scares at cinemas across Calderdale.

Halifax Vue

From the latest horror blockbusters to classic Halloween favourites, there’s a treat for people of all ages, tastes and fear factors at Halifax Vue.

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS

Those seeking new thrills can expect several brand-new horror movies on Halloween weekend, such as the much-anticipated return of horror icon Michael Myers in his final outing, who is back once again to shape the fates of the people of Haddonfield in Halloween Ends.

Also screening is the highly acclaimed psychological horror Smile, which will continue to fright and excite audiences after becoming one of the most popular films of the Halloween season this year.

True horror buffs will be pleased to have the rare opportunity to catch the big screen debut of Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘R Treat. Originally released directly on DVD in the UK back in 2007, this feature length collection of horror tales is the ideal watch for the Halloween season at Vue.Halloween also sees the return of classic and creepy flicks, with Tobe Hooper’s haunting Poltergeist and John Carpenter’s The Thing both back up on the big screen. Younger films fans can also take their pick between spooky favourites like Hocus Pocus and Paranorman in what is Vue’s most varied Halloween line-up to date.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be able to put on a raft of new and classic films for our scary and spooky film-lovers.

“From family-friendly comedy horrors, to psychological thrillers, we know how gripping scary films can be and how easy it is to get lost in them. What better way to celebrate Halloween?”

Tickets are available online from just £4.99 at select venues at www.myvue.com.

Hebden Bridge Picture House

Hebden Bridge Picture House is showing the seasonal classic The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 30 at 1pm.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk

Rex Cinema, Elland

Creepy film Coraline will be showing at at the Rex Cinema in Elland on October 29 at 10.30am.

The iconic horror movie Carrie will also be shown on October 30 at 5pm.

