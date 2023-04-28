The Full Monty 2 – an eight part series made as a sequel to the hugely-successful film – will be streamed in June.

The comedy-drama will follow the same characters from the film as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also highlight how the world of these working-class heroes has changed in the intervening decades.

Full Monty 2 filming in Halifax

Part of the show was filmed in Halifax last August, bringing Full Monty and Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle to the town.

He, other actors and the production crew spent several days filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End in Halifax town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign was put on one of the buildings and police tape was put across the street. There were also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.

First look at photos from Full Monty 2

First look at Full Monty 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad