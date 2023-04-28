Full Monty 2: Sneak peek and release date of Disney Plus series with Robert Carlyle filmed in Halifax
The first images and a release date for a Disney Plus series which was filmed in Halifax last year have been revealed.
The Full Monty 2 – an eight part series made as a sequel to the hugely-successful film – will be streamed in June.
The comedy-drama will follow the same characters from the film as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.
It will also highlight how the world of these working-class heroes has changed in the intervening decades.
Part of the show was filmed in Halifax last August, bringing Full Monty and Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle to the town.
He, other actors and the production crew spent several days filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End in Halifax town centre.
A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign was put on one of the buildings and police tape was put across the street. There were also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.