A production crew for Full Monty 2 have closed Alexandra Street, between Wards End and Commercial Street while they film.

They are understood to be in Halifax today, tomorrow and Monday.

A Sheffield Job Centre sign has been put up on one building on Alexandra Street and a police car has been seen being used for one scene.

Film crew at Alexandra Street in Halifax

The series - to be shown on Disney Plus - will see the cast from the film reunite 25 years after their strip show shenanigans.

They include Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Paul Barber.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

The film in Halifax town centre today