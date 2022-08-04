Full Monty 2 starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Hugo Speer filming in Halifax town centre today

A Disney Plus sequel to a huge hit movie is filming in Halifax town centre today

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:50 am

A production crew for Full Monty 2 have closed Alexandra Street, between Wards End and Commercial Street while they film.

They are understood to be in Halifax today, tomorrow and Monday.

A Sheffield Job Centre sign has been put up on one building on Alexandra Street and a police car has been seen being used for one scene.

The crew are filming for the forthcoming Full Monty 2 in Halifax

The series - to be shown on Disney Plus - will see the cast from the film reunite 25 years after their strip show shenanigans.

They include Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy Hugo Speer and Paul Barber.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

The Full Monty 2 crew in Halifax today

Filming has also taken place in Manchester and Sheffield.

The show will see the Full Monty cast reunite
Halifax