Full Monty 2 starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Hugo Speer filming in Halifax town centre today

A production crew for Full Monty 2 have closed Alexandra Street, between Wards End and Commercial Street while they film.

They are understood to be in Halifax today, tomorrow and Monday.

A Sheffield Job Centre sign has been put up on one building on Alexandra Street and a police car has been seen being used for one scene.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew are filming for the forthcoming Full Monty 2 in Halifax

The series - to be shown on Disney Plus - will see the cast from the film reunite 25 years after their strip show shenanigans.

They include Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy Hugo Speer and Paul Barber.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

The Full Monty 2 crew in Halifax today

Filming has also taken place in Manchester and Sheffield.