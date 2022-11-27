Keen to maximise the huge global success of Sally Wainwright’s TV show Gentleman Jack , Calderdale Council will release its recent interview with Helena to the world through a special film on Anne Lister’s 232nd birthday on April 3, 2023.

The film will delve into the fascinating work of the renowned historian who discovered and decoded Anne Lister’s diaries and has published three books covering the diaries and life of Shibden Hall’s remarkable resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne lived from 1791 to 1840 and was a landowner, entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller and lesbian.

Helena Whitbread at Shibden Hall

Her diaries - totalling over five million words - detailed her life, loves, health, business interests and politics, and were brought to an international audience through the Gentleman Jack TV series.

The council’s Collections Officer, Angela Clare, interviewed Helena Whitbread at Shibden Hall this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting film, ‘The Helena Whitbread Story’ will detail Helena’s lifetime’s work transcribing, publishing and speaking about Anne’s diaries.

Angela has interviewed Helena several times over the years, including at Shibden Hall, Holdsworth House and for a conference with the Brontë Parsonage Museum in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Lister

One of Angela’s interviews with Helena filmed at Shibden in 2015 by Limehouse Films and released in early 2016 has now been viewed online over 770,000 times by people across the globe, and by thousands of visitors to the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sequel film – ‘The Helena Whitbread Story’ - will be premiered after a live talk with Helena and Angela at Bankfield Museum in Halifax on April 3 at 2pm.

Tickets to the live interview are now available to book at https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/whats-on. The film will be launched at www.calderdale.gov.uk/museums and on social media to be seen and shared throughout the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We were blown away by the phenomenal success of Gentleman Jack and the impact it had on visitor numbers at Shibden Hall, Bankfield Museum and in Calderdale as a whole.

"To keep the ‘Gentleman Jack effect’ and Anne Lister’s legacy alive, we’re thinking of new, exciting ways to showcase our local heritage and to help more people experience our distinctive ‘CultureDale’.”