Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point/HBO,Jay Brooks
Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point/HBO,Jay Brooks

Gentleman Jack: Where to go if you want to walk in Anne Lister's footsteps

With the BBC series Gentleman Jack the history of Anne Lister has become a big topic of conversation for those living in Calderdale and people who would like to come and visit.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:00 am

To help those who wish to follow in the historical Halifax diarist’s footsteps, Visit Calderdale has a list of the places you should go to experience life like Anne Lister. For more information on the sites visit www.visitcalderdale.com.

1. Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall is a must visit location for Anne Lister fans as its where she lived on and off from 1815 to her death in 1840. You can view some of Annes possessions as well as see inside the historic hall.

Photo Sales

2. Shibden Park

Anne Lister was the one to create Shibden Park in the grounds of the estate in the late 1830s. She put in the ornamental lake as well as construct a cascade through a wilderness. The park is a great place to spend the day.

Photo Sales

3. Cunnery Wood

Formerly part of Shibden Halls kitchen garden, Cunnery Wood is now a a Local Nature Reserve. The area lies to the south west of Shibden Hall and is an ideal place to take an afternoon stroll.

Photo Sales

4. Halifax Minster

Anne Lister worshipped at Halifax Parish Church (now Halifax Minster) and visitors can see her tombstone, which was disovered during the the Millennium restoration of the church, in the minsters Rokeby Chapel.

Photo Sales
Gentleman JackBBCHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2