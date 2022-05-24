Gentleman Jack: Where to go if you want to walk in Anne Lister's footsteps

To help those who wish to follow in the historical Halifax diarist’s footsteps, Visit Calderdale has a list of the places you should go to experience life like Anne Lister. For more information on the sites visit www.visitcalderdale.com.
1. Shibden Hall
Shibden Hall is a must visit location for Anne Lister fans as its where she lived on and off from 1815 to her death in 1840. You can view some of Annes possessions as well as see inside the historic hall.
2. Shibden Park
Anne Lister was the one to create Shibden Park in the grounds of the estate in the late 1830s. She put in the ornamental lake as well as construct a cascade through a wilderness. The park is a great place to spend the day.
3. Cunnery Wood
Formerly part of Shibden Halls kitchen garden, Cunnery Wood is now a a Local Nature Reserve. The area lies to the south west of Shibden Hall and is an ideal place to take an afternoon stroll.
4. Halifax Minster
Anne Lister worshipped at Halifax Parish Church (now Halifax Minster) and visitors can see her tombstone, which was disovered during the the Millennium restoration of the church, in the minsters Rokeby Chapel.