Halifax pub offers England fans free pint during Lionesses World Cup final this Sunday

Football fans can bag themselves a free drink this weekend if they show their support for the England women’s team in Sunday’s final.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

As part of the football celebrations pub chain Greene King, which includes The Upper George Hotel in Halifax, is throwing a party worthy of the final in all of its Greene King Sport pubs.

If pub goers turn up to a participating site wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, they’ll receive a free drink to enjoy during the game.

The offer will be live between 11 am and 2pm on Sunday, August 20, and customers can choose one free drink from a wide selection of options, including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits, and mixers.

AUGUST 16: Alessia Russo of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )
AUGUST 16: Alessia Russo of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images )
Michelle West, Head of Sport Marketing for Greene King said: “The team has performed incredibly over the course of the tournament, and we’re so excited for the final against Spain this Sunday.

“This is the first time any England football team has been in a World Cup final since 1966 so we want to throw the ultimate celebration in all of our 900+ Sport pubs.

“We’re asking fans to head to their local Greene King Sport pub and show their colours in support of the team, literally – all you need to do is wear England colours, kit or face paint and you can grab yourself a free drink.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get behind the team and continue to boost the profile of women’s sport in the UK, so join us for the ultimate party this weekend.”

England Vs Spain takes place on Sunday, 20 August at 11am.

