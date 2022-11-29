News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Vue cinema reveals its line-up of family festive classics - starting at £2.49 a ticket

A packed roster of Cbeebies stars is heading to Vue this month for a panto with animated flicks that are perfect viewing for younger members of the family.

By Sue Wilkinson
5 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:43am
The Polar Express is one of the festive offerings at Halifax Vue
The Cbeebies’ pantomime production of Dick Whittington and his Cat, which was

recorded in front of a live audience at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, is packed

with catchy songs and festive fun for all the family to enjoy.

Kickstarting the Christmas season, viewers will join Cbeebies favourites including

Ben Cajee, Justin Fletcher and Dodge T Dog on an adventure to London for the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Parade, only to discover a trio of cheeky rats intent on ruining everyone’s fun.

The panto will be screening across the first two weekends of this month with tickets

available now.

Other family favourites heading to Vue include screenings of storybook classics, Room on the Broom, The Highway Rat and Pip and Posy.

So, whatever their age, they’ll be something on for youngsters to enjoy.

Vue mini mornings screenings, perfect for younger audiences, will also continue

every Saturday and Sunday throughout this month offering a whole host of classic

family Christmas films such as Arthur Christmas, The Santa Clause, The Grinch

(2000) and The Polar Express.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said “We’re thrilled to be inviting the Cbeebies panto back onto our big screen once again

“We’ve also got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show, from fantastical adventures to musical moments.

"With film screenings from just £4.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat for all ages.”

“Even better, our Vue mini mornings on Saturday and Sunday at 10am, will continue to show the latest kids’ films at £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in person.

Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and

switch off.”

A full list of the Christmas offering at Haifax Vue screening this month December

includes:

Elf [PG]

Home Alone [PG]

The Nightmare Before Christmas [PG]

The Muppet’s Christmas Carol [U]

Arthur Christmas [U]

Batman Returns [12A]

The Santa Clause [U]

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York [PG]

The Holiday [12A]

Die Hard [15]

The Grinch (2000) [PG]

Love Actually [15]

The Polar Express [U]

It’s A Wonderful Life (4K Restoration) [PG]

Theatre lovers also have a lot to look forward to with Vue screening some

festive favourites. Fans can catch A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story today. Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who) stars as Jacob Marley in his own ‘irresistibly theatrical’ retelling of Dickens’ classic ghost story.

Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com.

