Halifax Vue screens classic movies to mark Warner Bros 100th anniversary

The screenings mark the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood film studio.

Heading back to the big screen in July is a trilogy of animated blockbusters from LEGO, starting with The LEGO Movie screening on July 21.

With an all-star voice cast and tons of beloved acclaim from critics and fans alike, everything is awesome in this animated adventure. Follow everyday guy Emmett who, after discovering the secret of the ‘master builders’, sets out on a quest across an imaginative variety of LEGO worlds to save the day.

The trilogy continues with The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, which heads to Vue on July 28, followed by the superhero spin-off starring a miniature version of DC’s caped crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie, arriving on August 4.

Perfect for the summer holidays, families can enjoy the iconic sci-fi adventure The Iron Giant on August 11, which sees a young boy befriend a friendly giant robot. Also heading back to the screen is the cartoony crossover Space Jam, which sees basketball star Michael Jordan get looney with Bugs Bunny and the gang in an out-of-this-world game to save the toons, returning to screens on August 18.

Other classics that are set to return to hit the big screen at Vue to mark the Warner Bros’ anniversary includes the revolutionary sci-fi action hit The Matrix on the July 28 and the iconic Bruce Lee-led martial arts film Enter The Dragon, flying into Vue on August 11.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “This year celebrates one of Hollywood’s biggest film studios and their legacy of legendary films, and we’re thrilled to be showcasing a host of classics throughout the year for families and film fans to enjoy.

“Perfect for some family fun over the summer school holidays, catch animated adventures and cinema classics from the comfort of your local Vue.”