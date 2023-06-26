Halifax’s Gentleman Jack was included in a treasure hunt around Bradford city centre

Bradford city centre was the setting for a Treasure Hunt organised by Bradford u3a for members and friends across the region.

The trail showcased historic streets and buildings from the Cathedral and its grounds to Little Germany and City Park.

Members searched for clues at film and television locations old and new.

The BBC’s Gentleman Jack being filmed in Little Germany, Bradford in 2018 – one of the locations visited by a treasure hunt of film locations in the city. Picture: Darren O'Brien/Guzelian

These included Gentleman Jack and Billy Liar.

The event was timed to take advantage of the long evenings of midsummer week and to tie in with Bradford’s status as a City of Film. The evening concluded with a pie and pea supper at the Bradford Club in Piece Hall Yard.

Alison Wright, a member of the committee who devised the locations and clues and who lives in Little Germany, commented: ‘I am proud that we were able to showcase the lovely venues in the centre of our city and to demonstrate to members how they have been used in film and television productions. And who wouldn’t enjoy a pie and pea supper in a building like the Bradford Club, itself a historical building that has been used as a location on several occasions’.

U3a membership is open to anyone who is no longer in full time work. It is a lively and interesting organisation where members can meet people, take part in different activities, learn new skills, revisit old ones, and make friends.

Participants pictured enjoying a pie and peas supper at the Bradford Club in the city centre after joining a treasure hunt of film locations in the city. Picture: u3a/Guzelian

