Maximilian Beresford-Jackson plays Tommy in the 15-minute film The River, which has already had more than 100,000 views on the online video streaming channel.

The eight-year-old, who is a pupil at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Sowerby Bridge, has wanted to be an actor since he was just four.

Proud mum Madeleine said he comes from a long line of thespians, with grandparents and two aunties who have all acted.

Maximilian Beresford-Jackson, from Sowerby Bridge

And his uncle is Tom Milner, who has starred in Waterloo Road, Doctors and Holby City. Most recently, he has been touring the country performing in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Madeleine said one of Maximilian’s aunties, Juliette Strobel was offered a part in The River and put her nephew’s name forward to be considered for the role of Tommy.

The film has been made by Super Freak Media, an independent film production company which specialises in horror, sci-fi and action short films.

“After seeing a photo and asking him to perform the scene, Super Freak Media and Sarah Wynn Kordas - who stars in the film - agreed he was perfect for the role,” said Madeliene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Max enjoys drama and dance - attending ballet lessons at Dance 4 All, and ballet, jazz, tap and acro at Shine Theatre Arts in Greetland. He has performed shows for both.

"Max hopes to continue performing and would like to be famous one day.”