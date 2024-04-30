Happy Valley 10 years on: The story of Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce from series one to three

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Series One

Police sergeant Catherine Cawood’s life is turned upside when Tommy Lee Royce, the man who she holds responsible for her daughter's suicide, is released from prison.

Ann Gallagher is kidnapped by Tommy and Lewis Whippey.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall

Catherine’s colleague PC Kirsten McAskill is killed after she pulls over a van which has the kidnapped Ann inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine and Tommy come face to face for the first time outside Ryan’s school where Tommy wants to see his son.

Catherine visit’s the home of Tommy’s mother, Lynn Dewhurst, and discovers Ann in the cellar.

The pair have a dramatic confrontation that ends with Catherine seriously injured in hospital and Tommy going on the run.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON) and Ryan (RHYS CONNAH). Picture: BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall

Catherine makes a recovery and is the Queen's Police Medal for gallantry but is unhappy as Tommy is still at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy begins living on a boat on the canal and convinces Ryan one day on his way home from school to go back with him.

Catherine and Tommy have a final showdown on the boat after Tommy threatened to set Ryan on fire.

Tommy is arrested and sent to prison.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Series Two

Catherine discovers the body of Lynn Dewhurst in Sowerby Bridge. Catherine is implicated in the murder.

During Lynn’s funeral, Catherine shows up at Elland Crematorium causing Tommy to go on an angry rampage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an attempt to contact his son, Tommy enlists the help of Frances Drummond who becomes a teaching assistant at Ryan’s school.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall

A birthday present left on the doorstep for Ryan from Tommy sends Catherine into a meltdown, which pushes Ryan closer to his dad.

Ryan sends Tommy a letter to prison.

Series Three

Seven years later Catherine is called to investigate the discovery of human remains found near Baitings reservoir. The body is connected to Tommy Lee Royce.

Ryan has been secretly meeting up with his dad in prison, with help from Catherine's sister Clare and her boyfriend Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Catherine finds out, she temporarily blocks contact with the three of them and gives Ryan an ultimatum to stop visiting his father.