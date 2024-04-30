Happy Valley 10 years on: The story of Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce from series one to three
and live on Freeview channel 276
Series One
Police sergeant Catherine Cawood’s life is turned upside when Tommy Lee Royce, the man who she holds responsible for her daughter's suicide, is released from prison.
Ann Gallagher is kidnapped by Tommy and Lewis Whippey.
Catherine’s colleague PC Kirsten McAskill is killed after she pulls over a van which has the kidnapped Ann inside.
Catherine and Tommy come face to face for the first time outside Ryan’s school where Tommy wants to see his son.
Catherine visit’s the home of Tommy’s mother, Lynn Dewhurst, and discovers Ann in the cellar.
The pair have a dramatic confrontation that ends with Catherine seriously injured in hospital and Tommy going on the run.
Catherine makes a recovery and is the Queen's Police Medal for gallantry but is unhappy as Tommy is still at large.
Tommy begins living on a boat on the canal and convinces Ryan one day on his way home from school to go back with him.
Catherine and Tommy have a final showdown on the boat after Tommy threatened to set Ryan on fire.
Tommy is arrested and sent to prison.
Series Two
Catherine discovers the body of Lynn Dewhurst in Sowerby Bridge. Catherine is implicated in the murder.
During Lynn’s funeral, Catherine shows up at Elland Crematorium causing Tommy to go on an angry rampage.
In an attempt to contact his son, Tommy enlists the help of Frances Drummond who becomes a teaching assistant at Ryan’s school.
A birthday present left on the doorstep for Ryan from Tommy sends Catherine into a meltdown, which pushes Ryan closer to his dad.
Ryan sends Tommy a letter to prison.
Series Three
Seven years later Catherine is called to investigate the discovery of human remains found near Baitings reservoir. The body is connected to Tommy Lee Royce.
Ryan has been secretly meeting up with his dad in prison, with help from Catherine's sister Clare and her boyfriend Neil.
When Catherine finds out, she temporarily blocks contact with the three of them and gives Ryan an ultimatum to stop visiting his father.
After Tommy escaped from prison, the pair have their final ever showdown in the kitchen of the Cawood house which ends with Tommy setting himself on fire on Catherine’s final day in the police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.