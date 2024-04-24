Pick up a copy of the Halifax Courier for a celebration supplement marking 10 years of the hit BBC drama

Since then millions of people across the world have watched three series spanning nine years and 18 episodes.

To mark the tenth anniversary of series one, the Halifax Courier (out tomorrow) will feature an eight-page supplement celebrating the drama that gripped the nation and helped put Calderdale on the TV map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supplement includes an exclusive interview with series creator Sally Wainwright, how tourism has boosted thanks to the drama and more.