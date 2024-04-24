Happy Valley 10th anniversary: Pick up a copy of the Halifax Courier for a celebration supplement marking 10 years of the hit BBC drama
This month marks ten years since the first ever episode of BBC drama Happy Valley hit our screens.
Since then millions of people across the world have watched three series spanning nine years and 18 episodes.
To mark the tenth anniversary of series one, the Halifax Courier (out tomorrow) will feature an eight-page supplement celebrating the drama that gripped the nation and helped put Calderdale on the TV map.
The supplement includes an exclusive interview with series creator Sally Wainwright, how tourism has boosted thanks to the drama and more.
We’ll also have plenty of Happy Valley content online over the next few weeks to celebrate the 10th anniversary so keeping checking www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.
