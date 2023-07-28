The statue dedicated to the famous Halifax heroine was unveiled by Sally Wainwright and the actress who played Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack – the TV show based on her life - Suranne Jones two years ago.

It has remained in The Piece Hall ever since, attracting Gentleman Jack fans from around the world.

But it has been moved out of the historic courtyard this summer while the massive series of concerts Live at The Piece Hall and other events take place.

Gentleman Jack actress Suranne Jones and creator Sally Wainwright at the unveiling of the new Anne Lister statue by sculpture Diane Lawrenson, at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Thousands of people have been attending sold-out concerts by Madness, George Ezra, James and more, with performances still to come from Limp Bizkit, Orbital and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.

The Piece Hall has said on its website: “The Anne Lister sculpture ‘Contemplation’ is temporarily unavailable for viewing and will return to the courtyard in September 2023.”

Tonight (Friday) Sally Wainwright – who has been responsible with making people around the world aware of Anne Lister’s incredible story through Gentleman Jack – shared a message on social media from someone asking if the statue of Anne – a LGBTQIA+ icon – could be brought back for Calderdale Pride.

The celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community takes place at The Piece Hall on Saturday, August 19.

Sally went on to pose the request directly to The Piece Hall, posting: “Fabulous idea! @ThePieceHall how about it?”

Calderdale Pride takes place between noon and 10pm and is a free event hosted by Halifax’s own drag superstar Dame Shirley Bazzey.

Performers include M People’s Heather Small, singer and songwriter Angie Brown and actress and singer Nicki French.

