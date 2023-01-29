The historic venue’s team posted on its social media that there had been a “possible sighting” of the show’s villain Tommy Lee Royce in its courtyard, along with a photo of a man on a bike in The Piece Hall.

"Despite a possible sighting of fugitive Tommy Lee Royce this morning, The Piece Hall is still open as usual, so do come along to explore our fabulous independent shops and enjoy something to eat and drink,” they said.

The jokey post will have raised a smile amongst the many who are currently watching Sally Wainwright’s immensely popular drama and saw last Sunday’s episode when James Norton’s character escaped from court and fled on a bike.

The Piece Hall's photo

The Piece Hall’s japes come after Hebden Bridge Trades Club posted that Tommy Lee Royce was banned from the venue, amidst reports that he was back in the area, earlier this week.