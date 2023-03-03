News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Happy Valley candle inspired by gift from Sarah Lancashire to James Norton, Sally Wainwright and rest of crew raises £10,000 for charity

A Happy Valley candle inspired by the massively popular Calderdale-based drama has helped raised £10,000 for charity.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 5:02pm

Yorkshire Soap Company, who have shops in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall, have been selling the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The staggering total comes from just the first batch, with more to come as the candle is still on sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge-founded The Yorkshire Soap Company was asked to create a candle by actress Sarah Lancashire – who plays the main character in Happy Valley Sergeant Catherine Cawood – to gift to the rest of the cast and crew to mark the end of the final ever series when they were filming last year.

Yorkshire Soap Company hand over a £10,000 donation to Overgate Hospice
Yorkshire Soap Company hand over a £10,000 donation to Overgate Hospice
Yorkshire Soap Company hand over a £10,000 donation to Overgate Hospice
Most Popular

It was designed by the owners of the shop, Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth, who were given the go ahead to sell the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice - a charity chosen by Sarah and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright.

To order, visit https://yorkshiresoap.co.uk/happy-valley-candle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
What's on in Halifax: New date for Piece Hall market cancelled after strong wind...
The Happy Valley candle
The Happy Valley candle
The Happy Valley candle
Happy ValleyCalderdaleOvergate HospiceHebden Bridge