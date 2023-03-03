Happy Valley candle inspired by gift from Sarah Lancashire to James Norton, Sally Wainwright and rest of crew raises £10,000 for charity
A Happy Valley candle inspired by the massively popular Calderdale-based drama has helped raised £10,000 for charity.
Yorkshire Soap Company, who have shops in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall, have been selling the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice.
The staggering total comes from just the first batch, with more to come as the candle is still on sale.
Hebden Bridge-founded The Yorkshire Soap Company was asked to create a candle by actress Sarah Lancashire – who plays the main character in Happy Valley Sergeant Catherine Cawood – to gift to the rest of the cast and crew to mark the end of the final ever series when they were filming last year.
It was designed by the owners of the shop, Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth, who were given the go ahead to sell the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice - a charity chosen by Sarah and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright.
To order, visit https://yorkshiresoap.co.uk/happy-valley-candle