Yorkshire Soap Company, who have shops in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall, have been selling the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The staggering total comes from just the first batch, with more to come as the candle is still on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge-founded The Yorkshire Soap Company was asked to create a candle by actress Sarah Lancashire – who plays the main character in Happy Valley Sergeant Catherine Cawood – to gift to the rest of the cast and crew to mark the end of the final ever series when they were filming last year.

Yorkshire Soap Company hand over a £10,000 donation to Overgate Hospice

It was designed by the owners of the shop, Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth, who were given the go ahead to sell the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice - a charity chosen by Sarah and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright.

To order, visit https://yorkshiresoap.co.uk/happy-valley-candle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad