Hebden Bridge-founded The Yorkshire Soap Company was asked to create a candle by actress Sarah Lancashire – who plays main character Sergeant Catherine Cawood – to gift to the rest of the cast and crew to mark the end of the final ever series last year.

It was designed by the owners of the shop, Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth, with the Happy Valley candle created by The Yorkshire Soap Companyand Sarah Lancashire herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is described as having a “musky patchouli and fresh English rosemary” scent, “inspired by the Yorkshire coast and sea air with end notes of sea salt”.

Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire

It has the phrase “The Happy Valley Trilogy” 2014-2022 on the front, along with a special candle pot which says “I’m the best copper that ever lived but code 11...job done” as a quote from Sergeant Cawood.

Earlier this week the shop – which has stores in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall in Halifax- was given the go ahead to sell the candle in aid of Overgate Hospice - a charity chosen by Sarah and Sally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within hours of going on sale for pre-order, the candle sold out, raising £5,000 for the hospice.

The Yorkshire Soap Company is hoping to have another batch of the candle for sale soon, and people can sign up for email notifications when that might be on the shop’s website.