Happy Valley event with one of the stars of the show in Halifax town centre tonight postponed because of snow

A Happy Valley panel which was supposed to take place in Halifax tonight (Friday) has been postponed.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard, police advisor to the hit drama Lisa Farrand and Jess Phillips MP were due to be at Trinity Sixth Form Academy for the event hosted by Halifax MP Holly Lynch to raise funds for Calderdale WomenCentre.

Because of the heavy snow, the discussion will be rearranged for a later date.

The event’s organisers will share more details when they have a date confirmed.

The event was to feature one of the Happy Valley stars
