Happy Valley filming locations. Picture: BBC
Happy Valley filming locations. Picture: BBC

Happy Valley filming locations: 15 more streets, shops and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama

Where is Happy Valley filmed? We’re here to give you an insight into the locations used in the third series of the popular BBC drama.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

1. Inside the police station

The outside of the police station may be the old Halifax swimming baths but the inside is filmed at Dean Clough, Halifax in F Mill. Picture: BBC

Photo: BBC

2. Neil and Clare's house

Neil and Clare's house, that we've seen in episodes 3 and 4, is located on Hangingroyd Road in Hebden Bridge. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Photo: Matt Squire

3. Street fight

The dramatic climax of episode 3 was filmed at Bath Place, Boothtown, even though in the Happy Valley universe it took place in Queensbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Ann and Daniel's house

Ann and Daniels house isn't located in Calderdale, it's over the border in Bradford. Upper Headley Hall, a grade I-listed Elizabethan hall, in Thornton was used as the location for the couple's house. Picture: BBC

Photo: BBC

Happy ValleyBBC