Happy Valley filming locations: 15 more streets, shops and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama
Where is Happy Valley filmed? We’re here to give you an insight into the locations used in the third series of the popular BBC drama.
By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago
Seen something we’ve missed? Check out our other filming locations run-down for more places that have been used in this series of Happy Valley.
Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama
Page 1 of 4