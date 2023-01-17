Happy Valley filming locations: Hebden Bridge resident shares what it's like to have home used in BBC drama

But the location spotting would taken to another level if it was your house that was used on the silver screen.

That’s what is was like for Michelle Devereaux on Sunday as she saw her home, which she shares with partner Chris Rose, on prime time TV.

The property on Hangingroyd Road in Hebden Bridge was used as the home of Clare and Neil, played by Siobhan Finneran and Con O'Neill, in episode three of the third and final series.

Neil (CON O’NEILL), Clare Cartwright (SIOBHAN FINNERAN) & Ryan Cawood (RHYS CONNAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

“We moved to Hebden Bridge from Birmingham in December 2020 when we were watching the second series and noticed the street in one of the establishing shots,” said Michelle, who is originally from Canada. “I thought wouldn’t it be cool to live somewhere used in the show.”

In late 2021 a flyer came through the letterbox asking if properties in the area would be interested in lending their homes for filming and Michelle got in touch with the location scout.

She said: “They came and took photos of the rooms and after one or two visits they told us that we had been chosen.

"I had seen the first series when it came out but when I moved up here I was much more curious.

Michelle Devereaux

“When my partner Chris suggested Hebden Bridge as a place to live I was not too sure but that was just because of the show.

“I think a lot of outsiders probably get the wrong idea about Hebden Bridge because of Happy Valley.”

For the filming cast and crew visited twice, once in January 2022 and again in late March.

Some props were added in for the show but other items that made it into shot, including a vintage biscuit jar and heated drying rack, actually belong to Michelle and Chris.

The pair managed to get a peak of some of the filming.

Michelle said: “We were staying in town so we walked back up as they were filming exteriors and saw Sarah Lancashire having the tense scene with the actor who plays Ryan.

“It was very exciting!”

Happy Valley continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One