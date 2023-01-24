The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge has issued a light-hearted tweet barring Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, from the club.

The post read: “FYI for Trades Club staff - we've had reports that Thomas Royce may be back in the area. A reminder that he is barred from the club - any questions please see me.”

The most recent episode of the BBC drama saw the notorious criminal break out of custody during his day in court to stand trial for the murder of Gary Gaggowski, whose remains were found washed up in a reservoir in episode one.

After a well planned fight outside the courtroom, Tommy was able to punch his way out of the court and escape, dipping into a newsagent to change into a disguise and ride off into the sunset unknown to the chasing police.

The Trades Club is a socialist members cooperative, club, bar and music venue in Hebden Bridge. Built in 1924 as a joint enterprise by half a dozen local trade unions & brought back to life in 1982.

It is famed for having hosted big name artists including Richard Hawley, George Ezra, Reverend & The Makers and Turin Brakes

Happy Valley continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One

