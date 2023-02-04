Yorkshire Soap, which has shops in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall, helped the award-winning actress come up with a unique gift for the cast and crew to mark the end of making the third and final series of the incredible drama.

Yorkshire Soap posted on its social media: “Some of you may know Happy Valley is set in our home town of Hebden Bridge and filmed across the wonderful county of Yorkshire!

"Whilst filming in town we had the pleasure of welcoming the amazing Sarah Lancashire into our shop, and over the summer of 2022 we worked together on a special gift from her to the entire cast and crew for wrapping the final season.

Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood

"A very Yorkshire Happy Valley candle.”

The company has also shared how the actress donated her police hat and shoulder numbers from playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood so the shop could help raise £4,500 for the people of Ukraine at a charity event organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club at The Arches at Dean Clough.

"She deserves every award possible for her work on this brilliant series,” Yorkshire Soap added. “And, like the whole country, we'll be glued to the TV this Sunday for the final episode!”

The Happy Valley team filmed the hit series all around Calderdale. Speaking to the Halifax screening of the first episode of the third series, Siobhan Finneran – who plays Clare Cartwright – said Catherine’s house in Hebden Bridge was her favourite place to film.

The special Happy Valley candle

Happy Valley concludes on BBC One at 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

