Happy Valley is the 3rd best BBC series finale of all time according to IMDb users

The series which started way back in 2014, and concluded this year with its third series following a near-seven-year hiatus from our screens, also boasts an overall series rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

Despite these high ratings, research from Betway has revealed that there are still two long-running BBC dramas which scored better on IMDb for their final ever episodes. IMDb users also rate a further three long-running BBC dramas better than Happy Valley as an overall series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Happy Valley fans, Rotten Tomatoes sees things differently, giving Happy Valley an incredible 98% score - the highest score received by any long-running BBC drama series on that platform.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE) & Ryan Cawood (RHYS CONNAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Betway has taken into consideration each of these three different ratings to compile the definitive top ten ranking list for BBC dramas that have aired and concluded in the last ten years.

Happy Valley: IMDb finale rating: 9.0 – IMDb series rating: 8.5 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98% = Total score: 27.3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Valley may only have the third-best rated season finale of any BBC drama series, but when factoring in both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb scores, the Northern noir ranks as the best overall drama series that the BBC has ever produced.

Peaky Blinders: IMDb finale rating: 9.1 – IMDb series rating: 8.8 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93% = Total score: 27.2

One of the most popular shows that the BBC has produced that has sparked fashion trends and themed bars throughout the UK. After six seasons, the epic conclusion of Peaky Blinders did not disappoint when it aired in 2022, with an IMDb rating of 9.1.

The Missing: IMDb finale rating: 9.3 – IMDb series rating: 8.2 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93% = Total score: 26.8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gripping BBC drama starring James Nesbitt clearly wasn’t missing when it came to quality. The two series of The Missing which aired in 2014 and 2016 recieved an incredible 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Poldark: IMDb finale rating: 8.8 – IMDb series rating: 8.3 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89% – Total score: 26.0

From high action to high romance, Poldark really had it all. Certainly enough to win over BBC viewers with consistent reviews, well over 8/10 across the board.

Sherlock: IMDb finale rating: 9.0 – IMDb series rating: 9.1 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78% = Total score: 25.9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t take a genius detective to work out why BBC’s Sherlock was so popular. While IMDb users tended to score the mystery drama highly, Rotten Tomatoes rated the BBC series slightly lower at 78%.

Luther: IMDb finale rating: 7.9 – IMDb series rating: 8.4 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88% = Total score: 25.1

What could be better than Idris Elba in an action-packed thriller? Luther kept BBC viewers entertained with five exciting seasons over the course of nine years. Although, the final ever episode in 2019 received a slightly below average rating compared to the show’s usual standards.

The Fall: IMDb finale rating: 8.4 – IMDb series rating: 8.1 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 8.4 = Total score: 24.9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Belfast-based serial killer thriller starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan certainly kept TV fans gripped when it aired between 2013 - 2016. The Fall received consistent scores above 8/10 throughout its three seasons.

His Dark Materials: IMDb finale rating: 8.4 – IMDb series rating: 7.8 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84% = Total score: 24.6

The adaptation of Philip Pulman’s classic trilogy came to a conclusion last December, with IMDb users deciding that the show’s finale (8.4) was better than the series as a whole (7.8).

Killing Eve: IMDb finale rating: 8.3 – IMDb series rating: 8.1 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80% = Total score: 24.4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding in 2022, the stylish cat-and-mouse chase between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer proved to be one of the BBC’s biggest hit shows in years. Killing Eve recieved consistent scores of around 8/10 to rank as the BBC’s ninth-best drama series.

Line of Duty: IMDb finale rating: 5.9 – IMDb series rating: 8.7 – Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96% = Total score: 24.2