The historic venue says it will temporarily rename The Caygill Rooms after Sarah Lancashire’s character Sgt Catherine Cawood.

It has posted: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour.

"Take a bow Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and our amazing patron Sally Wainwright who created this gripping, world class, drama! Outstanding.”

The new sign at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Millions of people tuned in to watch the final episode of the hit drama which was filmed in Calderdale last night.

As reported by the Courier, Sarah Lancashire turned to a popular Calderdale shop to help thank the Happy Valley team at the end of filming.