Happy Valley season three finale: How The Piece Hall is honouring Sarah Lancashire's character Catherine Cawood
The Piece Hall in Halifax has announced a special way it will be honouring Happy Valley.
The historic venue says it will temporarily rename The Caygill Rooms after Sarah Lancashire’s character Sgt Catherine Cawood.
It has posted: “To mark the retirement of Sergeant Catherine Cawood we're (temporarily) renaming The Caygill Rooms in her honour.
"Take a bow Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and our amazing patron Sally Wainwright who created this gripping, world class, drama! Outstanding.”
Millions of people tuned in to watch the final episode of the hit drama which was filmed in Calderdale last night.
As reported by the Courier, Sarah Lancashire turned to a popular Calderdale shop to help thank the Happy Valley team at the end of filming.
Yorkshire Soap, which has shops in Hebden Bridge and The Piece Hall, helped the award-winning actress come up with a unique gift for the cast and crew to mark the end of making the third and final series of the incredible drama – a Happy Valley candle.