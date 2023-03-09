Happy Valley: Watch as James Norton reveals amazing behind the scenes video for fire stunt in Sally Wainwright drama finale
Happy Valley star James Norton has shown fans an incredible behind the scenes video of how a stunt double filmed his dramatic fire scene in the show’s final episode.
The actor – who has been tipped as the next James Bond – posted a video on his Instagram account earlier today (Thursday) revealing how the shocking scene was actually filmed in a studio made up to look like the kitchen of Catherine’s Hebden Bridge home.
In the video, crew are seen prepping James’s stuntman Leo Woodruff before setting him alight.
Another stunt double for Sarah Lancashire then uses a crochet blanket to put the flames out – as viewers saw in the show.
What we didn’t see is the crew then ensuring the fire was completely out by blasting Leo with a fire extinguisher.
James posted: “Huge respect to my stunt double. The man literally goes up in flames.”
The video also pans to show cast and crew including Sarah Lancashire – who plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood - watching the stunt take place.