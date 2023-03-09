The actor – who has been tipped as the next James Bond – posted a video on his Instagram account earlier today (Thursday) revealing how the shocking scene was actually filmed in a studio made up to look like the kitchen of Catherine’s Hebden Bridge home.

In the video, crew are seen prepping James’s stuntman Leo Woodruff before setting him alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another stunt double for Sarah Lancashire then uses a crochet blanket to put the flames out – as viewers saw in the show.

James Norton played Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley (BBC/Lookout Point)

What we didn’t see is the crew then ensuring the fire was completely out by blasting Leo with a fire extinguisher.

James posted: “Huge respect to my stunt double. The man literally goes up in flames.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad