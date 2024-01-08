Happy Valley week: Looking back at when the Calderdale drama was attracting millions of viewers during final episodes

In January of last year it seems as though all anybody could talk about was Happy Valley, and now 12 months later we’re going to be taking a look back at when the third and final series was hitting our screens.

Over the next week we’ll be looking back at the quirky stories from when Happy Valley fever gripped the country, the locations that were used during the final series and the behind the scenes pictures that were shared from the filming.

BBC’s Happy Valley, written by Sally Wainwright and starring Sarah Lancashire, was set and filmed across Calderdale and attracted millions of viewers each week.

Not only did the drama get more eyes on Calderdale it also attracted more visitors to the area.

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE) Filming has begun on the third series of Happy Valley. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

National Holidays and Just Go Holidays took bookings for a package that included trips to locations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge that were used in the series.

Keeping visiting the Halifax Courier this week to see more of our Happy Valley look back.