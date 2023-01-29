News you can trust since 1853
Happy Valley: What's in store for viewers in episode 5 of popular BBC drama

The highly anticipated fifth episode of popular BBC drama Happy Valley is set to hit our screens this weekend – and a teaser shows that viewers are in for a treat.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

*Potential spoilers for Happy Valley episode 5*

During a 60-second clip that was release during Friday’s episode of Lorraine on ITV, Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, learns of Tommy Lee Royce’s escape from court.

Catherine’s ex-husband Richard walks through Leeds Train Station with grandson Ryan and tells her what viewers saw at the end of episode four.

Richard says: “He just climbed out the dock, this huge Perspex screen, he's like Spider-Man.

“Me and some others ran after him but he just like vanished into thin air."

Later on in the clip Ryan spots a member of the Knežević's gang, Matija, who had helped Tommy escape.

Ryan attempts to take a picture of Matija but he’s spotted.

Richard (DEREK RIDDELL) and Ryan (RHYS CONNAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

A synopsis of the episode reads: “Catherine races to protect her family, and a murder investigation begins.”

Happy Valley continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One

