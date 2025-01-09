Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire investigates office incident in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy Valley has returned! Well, sort of.

Sarah Lancashire CBE is the latest star to join the Yorkshire Tea team and fulfil a job that only they can do.

The actress, who has starred in Calderdale dramas Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, brings her super sleuth skills to the kind of kitchen sink drama that unfolds in offices across the UK everyday - who stole Pat’s biscuits?

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart and Sean Bean, Sarah is Head of Security at Yorkshire Tea’s headquarters.

When staff member Pat discovers her biscuits have gone walkabout in the office, it falls to the no-nonsense Head of Security to seek out the culprit. Enter Sarah, whose skilful interrogation techniques quickly have colleagues crumbling.

After giving Barry a gentle grilling and teasing out a stolen cheese triangle confession from Anya, the culprit is identified via CCTV and a carelessly discarded wrapper.

However, just as the case is resolved, a missing stapler sees security back on the case.

This is the latest instalment in the ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ advert series, which launched in 2017.

Previous stars to join the team are Sir Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, Sir Michael Parkinson, the Brownlee Brothers, Dynamo and the Kaiser Chiefs.

The advert was filmed in Yorkshire Tea’s hometown of Harrogate with employees from across the business making an appearance alongside Sarah.

Sarah Lancashire said: "I am thrilled to join the Yorkshire Tea family and to spearhead the investigation of who stole Pat’s biscuits.

"I cannot say who the guilty party is, but they were a worthy adversary.

"You will just have to watch the advert to find out”.

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

"Here at Yorkshire Tea, properness is our number one priority and so when the biscuits went missing, we knew Sarah was the proper fit to solve the case.

"As the UK’s No1 tea brand, we know that people enjoy our products across the country, from all walks of life and regardless of which side of the Pennines that they might hail from!”