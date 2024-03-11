Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2024: Programme revealed including three premieres and documentary about forgotten Women’s World Cup
The annual cinematic festival – which started in 2019 – has chosen the theme ‘Imagine Together’ this year and will take place on March 15, 16 and 17.
The world premiere of the US short film ‘The Appliance of Science’ – directed by Dawn Jones Redstone – will be shown on Sunday and Australian documentary ‘Freedom is Beautiful’ – directed by Angus MacDonald – will see its UK premiere on Saturday.
The documentary follows two Kurdish refugees who flee to Australia to escape persecution in Iran, both of whom will be holding a Q&A along with the director following the showing.
The opening night will also see a showing of Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine’s ‘Copa 71’ documentary, which tells the story of the unofficial Women’s World Cup which took place in Mexico in 1971 and has since been “written out of sporting history".
The documentary was part of the Toronto International Film Festival selection and a nominee for the Best Documentary category in the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The festival is set to include award-winning and critically acclaimed international and homegrown films through a variety of documentaries, dramas, comedies, shorts and feature films. The diverse selection of showings across the weekend will feature films from Australia, Mongolia, Brazil and Sudan, amongst others.
Many of the films have already been met with success at other film festivals including Cannes and Toronto.
The festival will take place across Hebden Bridge Town Hall and the Picture House. Tickets can be found at: https://www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org/tickets.html