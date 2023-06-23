Hebden Bridge on TV tonight: Station is set to feature on latest series of BBC2’s Great British Railway Journeys

The Northern network will star on the show which follows TV presenter Michael Portillo, who, armed with his trusty Bradshaw's guide, explores the UK by rail.

Now on its fourteenth series, two episodes will feature Northern’s scenic stations and routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode featuring Hebden Bridge will be transmitted today (Friday) and features Bradford, Shipley, and Hebden Bridge.

Hebden Bridge Station

There was also be an episode on Tuesday, June 20 showing Michael’s journey through Greater Manchester from Urmston to New Islington.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It is so wonderful to see the Northern network recognised in the latest series of the Great British Railway Journeys.