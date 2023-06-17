News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge station is set to feature on latest series of BBC2’s Great British Railway Journeys

Calder Valley rail passengers will recognise a few familiar sights during the latest series of BBC2’s Great British Railway Journeys.
The Northern network will star on the show which follows TV presenter Michael Portillo, who, armed with his trusty Bradshaw's guide, explores the UK by rail.

Now on its fourteenth series, two episodes will feature Northern’s scenic stations and routes.

The episode featuring Hebden Bridge will be transmitted on Friday 23 June 2023 and features Bradford, Shipley, and Hebden Bridge.

Hebden Bridge StationHebden Bridge Station
There will also be an episode on Tuesday, June 20 showing Michael’s journey through Greater Manchester from Urmston to New Islington.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It is so wonderful to see the Northern network recognised in the latest series of the Great British Railway Journeys.

“I am so proud of our diverse routes, and it is brilliant to see it shared with a wider audience. I hope our customers keep their eyes peeled for some familiar sights.”

