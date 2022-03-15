Hebden Royd stands with Ukraine as Picture House is set for fundraising screening

Hebden Bridge Picture House

The Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Rob Freeth said: "I would like to take the opportunity to express our support and send sympathies to the people of Ukraine during this difficult time. The Council is united in our desire to help those displaced families who have suffered dreadful loss due to war, persecution and aggression.

In response to the Ukraine refugee crisis the Council are supporting organisations, locally and nationally, which are experienced and set up to support refugees fleeing conflict.”

Financial donations have been made by the Town Council and through the Mayor's allowance to St. Augustine’s Centre in Halifax who have been helping those fleeing war and persecution for over 50 years, supporting families from 57 countries.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Robinson, Director of St. Augustine’s said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and extend our thoughts to everyone affected by this devastating war. We reinforce our commitment to support all displaced people arriving into Calderdale, both by providing assistance locally and by calling for a fairer, kinder system nationally.

"We urge people to join us on March 17 at 9am at the Piece Hall (Westgate entrance) by making a giant heart of people, photographed from above to show Calderdale's support for refugees. More info here: https://www.staugustinescentrehalifax.org.uk/whats-on/28/show-your-heart-at-the-piece-hall.”

Additionally, Hebden Bridge Picture House, the UK’s first Cinema of Sanctuary, owned by Hebden Royd Town Council, is joining UK Cinemas for preview charity screenings of Olga, a new film about a young female Ukrainian gymnast forced to train in exile.

The screening is on Monday 21 March at 7.45pm with all proceeds being donated to The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).