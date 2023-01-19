Here's how the stars of Happy Valley decompress after filming tense scenes for BBC drama
The tension has been building over the past three episodes and there’s plenty more drama left to come in the third and final series of Happy Valley.
From graphic fight scenes to dramatic stunts, there have been a number of standout moments that have shocked viewers of the BBC drama over the years.
When asked long it takes to decompress after filming at the screening in Halifax last month, Sarah Lancashire, who plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood, said: “It’s a combination really. You are having to recover not just from the subject matter, but also the brutality of the schedule! But Jess [series producer] is fantastic for looking after people as much as you can.
"Suddenly you wake up one day and you feel ok and it’s gone. But it takes a few weeks to recover, because it’s such an immersive experience.”
Over the three series of Happy Valley, James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce, has had some incredibly dark scenes. But speaking to the audience at the Halifax screening he said sometimes the more dramatic the scene the less tense it is in real life.
He said: “Sometimes the darker the scenes, the more lightness there is on set. I’ve been filming horror movies, and with this too you have to find authenticity but it can cost you. You have to keep the other part of you sane!
"I got rid of Tommy, and have a feeling of losing the family and friends you make on the show. I do remember from the first series, I had really violent scenes. It was written and filmed much darker, and I would spend ages beating her up. It goes into your subconscious and somehow it emerges in your dreams.”