Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode five

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.

A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne throws herself into the election of January 1835, encountering rumblings of discontent from a radical movement looking to dismantle the traditional seats of power.

"Ann is stunned to learn that, at such a volatile time, the Sutherlands have ordered evictions on their shared property.

Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks

"The combination of these two events thrusts the couple into the public eye, drawing dangerous attention to themselves."