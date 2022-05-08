Here's what to expect from Gentleman Jack episode five

The eight-part series, written by Sally Wainwright, follows the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister.
A synopsis for the episode reads: "Anne throws herself into the election of January 1835, encountering rumblings of discontent from a radical movement looking to dismantle the traditional seats of power.
"Ann is stunned to learn that, at such a volatile time, the Sutherlands have ordered evictions on their shared property.
"The combination of these two events thrusts the couple into the public eye, drawing dangerous attention to themselves."
Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Sunday).