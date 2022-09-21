Historic screening of landmark documentary 'Alice – a Fight for Life' in Hebden Bridge

The documentary made by Yorkshire Television in 1982 tells the story of Alice Jefferson who developed mesothelioma 30 years after working for a few months in Cape Insulation’s Acre Mill in Hebden Bridge.

The documentary explores the health issues surrounding the manufacture and use of asbestos told through the eyes of Alice. The documentary played a vitally important role in raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos dust.

Alice Jefferson sadly passed away in 1982, a month after filming finished and before the documentary aired on national television, leaving behind two children Paul and Patsy, then aged 15 and five respectively.

View over Hebden Bridge.

Michael Wolstencroft, a senior associate in the industrial disease team at the law firm RWK Goodman said: “People mistakenly believe this is a problem that has long been resolved. It hasn’t. Government estimates some 300,000 public and commercial buildings contain asbestos including many schools.

“Mesothelioma is a particularly nasty form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure and results more than 2,500 deaths a year in the UK. It has no cure but it is entirely preventable. Alice – a Fight for Life was an important milestone in raising awareness of the dangers of asbestos and remains important today.

“In hosting the screening in the town where Alice worked is both a celebration of her life, a powerful message of support to asbestos sufferers and a reminder to government that it needs to act.”

The screening will be held from 12:00 at the Hebden Bridge Picture House, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire. It will be followed by a panel discussion.

Tickets are free of charge and are available via Eventbrite. Donations are welcomed.