But for Hebden Bridge photographer Will Lake, the windswept moorlands, steep wooded valleys and changeable weather of the district are a constant source of artistic inspiration.

Will, who was born in Mirfield, has lived in the upper Calder Valley town for 23 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last couple of years have seen him exhibiting and selling fine art prints of some of his favourite Calderdale views, many of which capture a wonderful and unique natural beauty rarely shown in the hit BBC drama starring Sarah Lancashire as Sgt Catherine Cawood and James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce.

An eerie view of the Rochdale Canal in Hebden Bridge

A freelance copywriter by trade, he did not set out to sell photographs but simply responded when people started asking if they could buy prints of his work.

“I’m lucky really, because I don’t feel any pressure to take shots that sell – I just take shots I like. If other people happen to like them too, that’s great,” said Will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whenever he does sell a print, he donates 10 per cent of the total sale to charity.

“I love the outdoors and I moved here for the hills and landscape. There’s so much amazing variety right on our doorstep in Calderdale, with no need to jump in a car because the whole area is criss-crossed with footpaths and bridleways.

Widdop Reservoir

"People complain about the weather hereabouts and, yes, it’s certainly something to get used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, though, the South Pennines look fantastic in any conditions, whether that’s glorious winter sunshine or moody, misty drizzle. I’m out and about in all of it, always searching for that special light and atmosphere which I try to capture in my photography.”

Did he watch Happy Valley himself?

“Yes, absolutely. Top-quality drama in every way, and the familiar Yorkshire language and humour was the icing on the cake,” he said.

Woodland wonderland. Photographer Will Lake said: ‘I love the outdoors and I moved here for the hills and landscape. There’s so much amazing variety right on our doorstep.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can follow his work on Instagram where he goes by the name of @yorkshirewill, or to learn more, read his blog or buy prints direct, visit will-lake-photo.co.uk.

Some 10 per cent of all his print sales are donated to charity. At the moment it is St Augustine’s Centre, Halifax.

Calder Valley Cloud Inversion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shot of Hebden Bridge in the upper Calder Valley