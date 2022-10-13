Interactive map showcases the Halifax location that helped to shape the BBC

Today (13 October), Historic England, Historic Environment Scotland, Historic Environment Division, Northern Ireland Communities Department and Cadw, launch a new interactive map of 100 buildings and places around the UK, to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

The map offers insight into sites that are key to the history of the BBC – from famous studios to iconic broadcast locations.

Included on the list is Shibden Hall in Halifax which was used as a location in the BBC series Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright. The guide says: “The most notable resident of the Grade II* listed Shibden Hall was Anne Lister who owned the house and its estate between 1826-40. Famed the first ‘modern lesbian’, her life was portrayed in the BBC drama Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones, which was filmed at Shibden Hall.”

Shibden Hall

There are four key themes to explore on the map:

Programmes that bring us together Iconic broadcasting buildings Technology that transforms our lives People in a diverse and changing Britain

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “This is a great opportunity to discover the influential BBC buildings and places on your doorstep. In 100 years, the BBC invented and then transformed the broadcast landscape; keeping us up to date with the latest news and making us laugh and cry with their comedy and drama programmes. It’s fascinating to see how, all over the UK, the history of the BBC exists in our historic buildings and sites.”

Robert Seatter, Head of BBC History, said: “In our centenary year, we are delighted to be working with national historic partners to explore the BBC’s presence right across the UK, from Poldark at Charlestown Harbour in Cornwall to DI Perez’s house at the Lodberries, Shetland. Along with popular TV locations, we showcase our BBC buildings and engineering centres that have become landmarks on and off screen, entering directly into the nation’s living rooms and connecting us with the wider world.”

Suranne Jones as Gentleman Jack.