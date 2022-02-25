Did Brighouse contestant Harpreet get through another week on BBC's The Apprentice
A Brighouse entrepreneur has made it through another round of the BBC show The Apprentice.
Harpreet Kaur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores, is now one of the final seven contestants competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.
Last night's show saw the contenders summoned to the headquarters of Aston Martin in Gaydon, Warwickshire, where they were set the task of laying on a racing-themed corporate away day at Silverstone.
30-year-old Harpreet, who runs dessert parlour Barni’s, was project manager for the episode and led her team to victory.
Next week will see the contestants try to sell products on a TV shopping channel.
The Apprentice is on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.