Did Brighouse contestant Harpreet get through another week on BBC's The Apprentice

A Brighouse entrepreneur has made it through another round of the BBC show The Apprentice.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:25 am
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 9:26 am

Harpreet Kaur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores, is now one of the final seven contestants competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

Last night's show saw the contenders summoned to the headquarters of Aston Martin in Gaydon, Warwickshire, where they were set the task of laying on a racing-themed corporate away day at Silverstone.

Apprentice contestant Harpreet Kaur, with her parents Jas Kaur and Pete Singh at their family run Waring Green Store, Brighouse

30-year-old Harpreet, who runs dessert parlour Barni’s, was project manager for the episode and led her team to victory.

Next week will see the contestants try to sell products on a TV shopping channel.

The Apprentice is on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

