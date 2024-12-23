Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yippie-ki-yay - there’s research to back up claims ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie 🥊

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debate over ‘Die Hard’ being a Christmas movie has been taking place once again this holiday season.

The 1989 classic, starring Bruce Willis, has over the years become almost a festive tradition to see on TV.

But there are still detractors who think that it isn’t - here’s a few arguments therefore you can use to defend its rightful position as a Christmas classic.

I think one of the biggest points of contention I have, along with many others, during the festive season is the argument if ‘Die Hard’ is indeed a Christmas film.

Released back in February 1989, the classic action film launched Bruce Willis into Hollywood’s A-List, after becoming a household name appearing opposite Cybill Shephard in ‘Moonlightning.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also showed the world how delightful of a villain and an actor the late Alan Rickman was, playing the villain Hans Gruber with such glee that would be seen years later when he played the Sheriff of Nottingham in ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.’

But over the years, ‘Die Hard’ has turned from a straight action-comedy film to something of a festive tradition over the Christmas season. So much so that there have been rallying calls for the film to be grouped together with the likes of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life', and ‘Love Actually’ as Christmas movies.

Some of you out there are probably uttering “humbug” (or stronger words perhaps) and that ‘Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie and you’ll hear no such thing otherwise.

Well - for my fellow ‘pro-Christmas’ supporters, there has actually been some peer studies and academic research to back up our claims. So this holiday season, instead of being quiet at the dinner table, stand up, be counted and exclaim that it is a Christmas movie thanks to the following information we’ve collated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is Die Hard considered a Christmas film?

The age old debate - is 'Die Hard' a Christmas film or is it just an action film during Christmas? | 20th Century/Canva

The obvious - it’s during a Christmas party

Apart from being set during a Christmas office party at Nakatomi Plaza, or that one of the characters happens to be named ‘Holly?’ There’s several other elements that have suggested to many that ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas film.

The story takes place on Christmas Eve, as NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) travels to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). The entire plot unfolds at the Nakatomi Plaza, which is hosting a Christmas party.

The festive setting is inescapable — Christmas decorations, holiday music, and even a major plot point tied to the holiday season.

The Christmas music connection

The soundtrack of ‘Die Hard’ is peppered with Christmas songs, further solidifying its festive identity. From the iconic "Let It Snow!" playing during the movie's closing credits to "Christmas in Hollis" by Run-D.M.C., the music evokes the spirit of the season. Even McClane himself hums "Ode to Joy" while taking on terrorists, adding an ironic twist to the action-packed scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themes of family and redemption

If you really want to shine during a family argument/discussion (delete as appropriate), you can tell the detractors around the dinner table that, at its heart, ‘Die Hard’ is a story about family and redemption during the festive season.

McClane's main goal is to reunite with his wife and save the hostages, including Holly. The movie explores the lengths McClane will go to in order to protect his loved ones, reflecting the spirit of goodwill that is so often emphasized during the holiday season.

So - is Die Hard really a Christmas film?

US actor Bruce Willis poses the screening of his film "Die Hard" directed by US John Mac Tierman on September 11, 1988 during the American Film Festival in Deauville. | AFP via Getty Images

That is still up for debate, but there have been some studies and peer-reviewed journals to suggest that it is within the remit of being a Christmas film.

A study published in Cinema Journal (a peer-reviewed journal focusing on film and media studies) explored the fluidity of genre labels, particularly how films like Die Hard blur the lines between holiday movies and action movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This type of analysis often looks at the role of cultural context in defining films, noting that ‘Die Hard’ became linked to Christmas more due to cultural reception and viewing traditions than by any explicit, conventional holiday focus.

Some studies in media and cultural studies have examined how ‘Die Hard’ has evolved in the public's perception over time, particularly as it is increasingly celebrated as a Christmas movie. These studies often highlight the film's unconventional blend of action and Christmas themes, exploring how it challenges the typical conventions of holiday cinema.

In one article from The Journal of Popular Culture, scholars discuss how ‘Die Hard’ defies genre expectations and yet aligns with Christmas movie tropes, such as the importance of family reconciliation. These kinds of analyses often emphasize the importance of holiday symbols in the film, such as Christmas music, decorations, and the timing of the action.

There are also studies from digital media and cultural scholars focus on how fan engagement has expanded the definition of a Christmas movie. This includes looking at how audiences determine what qualifies as holiday content based on shared, communal viewing practices, rather than adhering strictly to traditional markers like Christmas trees or Santa Claus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So by all accounts, and I am with you on this one, ‘Die Hard’ is in actuality a Christmas film. It’s the hill I am prepared to die on once again this year too.

Do you agree that ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie or do you think that the lack of Santa or it being an action film means that it’s just ‘set’ at Christmas? Let us know your thoughts on the yearly debate by leaving a comment below.