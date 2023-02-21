Is yours the Worst House on the Street? Channel 4 property show is looking for people from Halifax to take part

Brother and sister property developers Scarlette and Stuart Douglas help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without breaking the bank.

With over 70 per cent of renovations going over time and over budget, the pair will use every trick in their book to help families make their money go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the project they then reveal how much their innovative and thrifty changes have increased the value of the property by.

Worst House on the Street

The Channel 4 show is looking for participants that have either just purchased their home (or are close to purchasing) and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within the filming timeframe of March 2023 to June 2023.

Anyone who wishes to apply can either email [email protected] or apply online.

Advertisement Hide Ad