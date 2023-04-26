The series, which is set to come to BBC Two and IPlayer soon, will focus on the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners – a band of counterfeiters in the late 18 century.

Shane Meadows said: “I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies.

"It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book.

Grace Hartley (SOPHIE McSHERA), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

"A prequel that not only allowed us to understand ‘why’ the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it.

"It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that.

"You can tell a story in any century if you care about the characters, but there was something so attractive about this period in British history.

"Large mouthfuls of West Yorkshire were about to be inhaled by the Industrial Revolution and our country and its unspoilt sides set to change forever. So it was an honour to be able to go back and hold up a magnifying glass to some of dudes that were living through it.

"Marry that with a cast that pitches some of the UK’s finest actors alongside an awesome array of brand spanking new Yorkshire talent and you have a series unlike anything else I’ve made before.”

Benjamin Myers said: “Shane has retained the feel of The Gallows Pole and shot it in the very same landscapes that I have been exploring for many years now, and where the true events happened.

"So it looks, sounds and smells right. Shane is a true auteur, he has a singular vision, and he has taken it off in a new direction.