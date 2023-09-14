ITV Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow announces air date
The six-part series will begin on ITV1 on Monday, September 25 at 9pm.
The series is the depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, with creators saying it will “sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation”.
Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly are among those set to feature in the upcoming drama.
The Long Shadow has been written by screenwriter George Kay (Hijack, Criminal: UK) who researched the extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports.
The series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s account of the case.
