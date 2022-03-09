Line of Duty star to film in Todmorden for new ITV series

ITV detective drama, Ridley, starring Adrian Dunbar in the title role, started filming at locations across Lancashire in January.

The series will follow the retired detective, who is now working in a consultancy role, resumes his partnership with his former protégée, DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten, The Fall), who is now in charge of investigations.

Filming was due to take place at the canal in Todmorden last month but due to the stormy weather it was rescheduled.

Adrian Dunbar stars in new ITV detective series Ridley. Picture: ITV.

Film crews are reported to be filming at the location on Friday (March 11) on the Barge and the walkway alongside the canal

Adrian Dunbar said: “Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start. Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come.”

The series will introduce us to charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is retiring from the police after years of dedicated service. Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman (Waugh), his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years.

When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past. With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.

Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s iconic detective drama, Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive, Penance), Managing Director of West Road Pictures. Both will act as Executive Producers alongside Ingrid Goodwin. It is a West Road Pictures Production for ITV in association with All3Media International.

The cast also includes Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) as DC Darren Lakhan, Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone. The regular cast also includes Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler, The Fall) and Julie Graham (Shetland, Penance).