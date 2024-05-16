Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property presenter Phil Spencer was seen showing a couple around a home in Elland on last night’s episode of Location Location Location (Wednesday).

The Channel 4 property show sees Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp find the perfect house for their customers, keeping all their requirements and desires in mind.

The latest episode was filmed in West Yorkshire and showed two couples a number of properties across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Location Location Location: Elland featured on the popular Channel 4 property show

Suki and Kuli were looking for a bigger family home for themselves and their three daughters.

Phil met up with the pair for an initial chat at The Old Mill in Brighouse where they discussed what they were looking for in a new home.

One of the houses he showed the couple was “on the outskirts of the market town of Elland”.

He said: “Once a bustling centre of wool production, it's more peaceful these days with some lovely residential areas dotted around the historic centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detached house was at the top of Suki and Kuli’s budget of £400,000 with lots of parking, four bedrooms and a decent sized garden.