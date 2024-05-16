Location Location Location: Elland featured on the popular Channel 4 property show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Channel 4 property show sees Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp find the perfect house for their customers, keeping all their requirements and desires in mind.
The latest episode was filmed in West Yorkshire and showed two couples a number of properties across the county.
Suki and Kuli were looking for a bigger family home for themselves and their three daughters.
Phil met up with the pair for an initial chat at The Old Mill in Brighouse where they discussed what they were looking for in a new home.
One of the houses he showed the couple was “on the outskirts of the market town of Elland”.
He said: “Once a bustling centre of wool production, it's more peaceful these days with some lovely residential areas dotted around the historic centre.”
The detached house was at the top of Suki and Kuli’s budget of £400,000 with lots of parking, four bedrooms and a decent sized garden.
After looking around the property the couple decided not to move ahead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.