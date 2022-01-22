Marvel star and Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson spotted at Ainley Top restaurant

Preparations are well underway for the Marvel filming at The Piece Hall next week

Samuel L Jackson was seen outside Da Sandro on Halifax Road this evening and stopped for a selfie with a fan.

The popular Italian restaurant has shared the snap on its Facebook page.

The actor, who has appeared in dozens of movies, is the star of Marvel' s upcoming six-part series Secret Invasion, which is understood to have been filming in Halifax since the beginning of this week.

Crews have been spotted on the outskirts of Halifax town centre and Dean Clough.