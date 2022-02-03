Marvel's filming in Halifax and appearances from Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clark show Calderdae is 'place to be' for filming

The filming of Marvel’s Secret Invasion brought a host of stars, including Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, to Halifax last week.

Crews were seen at Dean Clough and King Cross Street, and The Piece Hall was shut so that it could be transformed into a set for the production of the forthcoming six-part series.

The Courier understands that several businesses in, and people connected to, The Piece Hall and Dean Clough have signed non-disclosure agreements and so are limited about how much they can say about last week’s filming.

Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir film a scene outside The Piece Hall in Halifax for Marvel's Secret Invasion.

But there has been much talk of how the area’s growing popularity as a filming location is sure to encourage more visitors.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s been such an exciting time for the borough and it means so much to me to see Calderdale in the global spotlight. Hollywood truly landed here!

“We know it’s frustrating that we can’t detail what’s been happening here yet, but when we can, I promise it will be more than worth the wait.

“The excitement around the town is lovely to see after the terrible time we’ve all been through, and just builds further on what Sally Wainwright initially started here with Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

The Marvel filming also brought Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson to Halifax

“And we’ve also seen the huge impact Gentleman Jack has had on tourism in the area with visitors coming from around the world after falling in love with the Anne Lister story.

“Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge series and Shane Meadows filming the famous Gallows Pole coiners story, which has been brought to life by Ben Myers, will also pique interest in our amazing town.

“My hope is that the recent filming and our great summer of music featuring some iconic legends will further showcase The Piece Hall and Calderdale to a whole new audience, and encourage even more people to visit and explore the area.”

Leader of Calderdale Council Councillor Tim Swift said: “We’re thrilled that Calderdale is increasingly being seen as the place to be for filming.

Actress Cobie Smulders was one of the stars in Halifax for the filming of Marvel's Secret Invasion.

“Our incredible natural and built environment provides the perfect backdrop, and the council, businesses and local people really support the filming process and production companies.

“We’re very excited that a number of productions are currently being filmed in the borough, showcasing some of our iconic landmarks and distinctive scenery.

“We’re confident that this will lead to an increase in visits to Calderdale as we know from previous projects that filming helps to boost tourism and Calderdale’s local economy.”

A spokesperson for Dean Clough said: “It has been very exciting to welcome several TV productions to Dean Clough in recent months, including Happy Valley 3 and programmes being produced for the BBC, Channel 5 and others.

“It’s certainly been a hive of activity with Dean Clough being home to production offices, filming locations and various departments such as costume, make-up and props and it has been a real pleasure working with everyone involved.

“The fantastic range and flexibility of spaces on-site has meant that we have been lucky enough to be able to accommodate a huge variety of requests.

“It has been fascinating watching these spaces being transformed and we can’t wait to see it when the various productions are released.

“The smooth running of the site during filming is testament to the hard work of our team, of whom we are very proud, and of the sense of community here at Dean Clough.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the support and co-operation of our lovely customers during this exciting and busy time.

“What a great showcase this has been for Dean Clough, Halifax and Calderdale!”